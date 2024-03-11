First look at Josh Jacobs in Packers uniform 'Free Agency Frenzy'

Wilson's announced deal with Pittsburgh went down before free agency even began. Why were both sides so quick to link up?
Kirk Cousins is leaving Minnesota for Atlanta, landing another big contract with a well-timed foray into free agency. Cousins agreed Monday to a four-year, $180 million deal with $100 million guaranteed with the Falcons, according to a person with knowledge of the terms, speaking on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because the deal can't be signed until Wednesday when the new league year begins. Cousins gets a $50 million signing bonus and his salaries for 2024 and 2025 are fully g
Russell Wilson is heading to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback has agreed to sign a one-year deal with the Steelers, a person familiar with the details told The Associated Press on Sunday night. The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the contract hasn’t been finalized, said Wilson will receive the veteran’s minimum of $1.21 million while the Denver Broncos pay the remainder of his $39 million salary. Wilson posted his intentions on X, the platform former
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are replacing four-time Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry with Tony Pollard. Pollard and the Titans agreed Monday to a $24 million, three-year contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because free agents can’t officially sign with new teams until Wednesday when the NFL's new league year begins. The Titans drafted Tyjae Spears last season. Spears was the backup to Henry.
A person familiar with negotiations says the Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to acquire New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones for a sixth-round pick in next month's NFL draft. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because the trade cannot become official until the new league year begins Wednesday and after Jones passes a physical. The move brings Jones home — he was born and raised in Jacksonville — and provides competition behind starter Trevor Lawrence
The couple, who first met as students at Iowa State University, where Purdy played football and Brandt played volleyball, announced their engagement in July 2023
UFC CEO Dana White shares his opinion on Francis Ngannou's KO loss against Anthony Joshua.
REGINA — Brad Gushue further cemented his place in Canadian curling history Sunday. He became the first man to skip teams to six national men's championships with a 9-5 win over Saskatchewan's Mike McEwen in Regina. Gushue, third Mark Nichols and lead Geoff Walker won the sixth Briers of their careers and third straight to match records held by Randy Ferbey of Edmonton. Ferbey also claimed six crowns, including four as a skip when Ferbey also three-peated between 2001 and 2003. "This is why I pl
Let's forecast the best- and worst-case scenarios, make-or-break players and season predictions for each team in MLB's most competitive division.
It started on TikTok and it's now an open revolt online that's setting NBA discourse on fire with younger fans claiming they've been deceived about basketball in the 90s. TikTok user @esquiresports showcased plays from the 1991 NBA Finals, featuring ...
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Third baseman J.D. Davis was released by the San Francisco Giants on Monday after beating the team last month in salary arbitration and will get just over $1.1 million in termination pay rather than a $6.9 million salary. Davis was awarded the salary by a three-person panel rather than the team's $6.55 million offer. Under baseball's collective bargaining agreement, negotiated contracts for arbitration-eligible players are guaranteed, while salaries decided by an arbitra
