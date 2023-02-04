First lady Jill Biden visits San Diego for cancer event, Navy gathering

CBC

Southern Alberta has 24 confirmed cases of pertussis as of Thursday, according to Alberta Health Services, which declared an outbreak last week. Affected communities include County of Lethbridge, Coaldale, Taber, Vauxhall, Grassy Lake and Bow Island, according to a statement from AHS. The outbreak is isolated to the south zone, which does not include Calgary. Three of the cases have required hospitalization, AHS said. All confirmed cases are children under five. There have been no deaths. In its