First lady Jill Biden visits San Diego for cancer event, Navy gathering
Biden's visit is part of a California trip in support of the administration's efforts regarding cancer treatment and initiatives for military and veteran families.
Jenna Patel, a teaching student, was diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma while her dad was receiving cancer treatment.
The FDA announced the second recall in months of blood-pressure medication over an elevated cancer risk. This time Quinapril tablets are being pulled.
Crystal Manuel was experiencing vaginal bleeding before being diagnosed with cervical cancer.
The TV star is battling cancer.
Journalist Yasmin Vossoughian shared her diagnoses of pericarditis and myocarditis, types of inflammation of the heart often caused by viral illness.
The new guidance from the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance comes after the organization found that early screening and detection attempts were not effective in preventing deaths
Aurobindo Pharma USA is recalling two lots of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets due a potential cancer risk.
New Brunswick's two regional health authorities have stopped routinely testing all patients for COVID-19 before hospital admission, before surgery, and before transfer between facilities. Only patients with symptoms of the virus are being tested, with some exceptions. In an internal document obtained by CBC, Horizon Health Network cites being in a "transitional phase" of the pandemic and the need to provide a "more sustainable and stable approach" to managing suspected and confirmed COVID cases.
Doctors couldn't work out what was causing the otherwise healthy woman's swelling and high blood pressure, until she revealed she was drinking licorice tea.
‘It has implications far beyond the mouth,’ researchers said
Semaglutide injections like Wegovy and Ozempic are getting a lot of attention. Here are the pros and cons, according to experts.
Cancer Research UK warned that the ‘NHS risks being overwhelmed by the sheer volume of new cancer diagnoses’ unless the Government takes action.
Doctors want to clear these up, because some of them are flat-out wrong.
U.S. health officials said Thursday a company is recalling its over-the-counter eye drops that have been linked to an outbreak of drug-resistant infections. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week sent a health alert to doctors, saying the outbreak included at least 55 people in 12 states. The infections, including some found in blood, urine and lungs, were linked to EzriCare Artificial Tears.
WHITEHORSE — Health officials say the infection rate for syphilis in Yukon is higher than any rate on record since 1979. Chief medical officer of health Dr. Sudit Ranade says in a statement that the increase is cause for concern because the illness can have serious, long-term health implications if left untreated. The sexually transmitted disease is occurring primarily in the heterosexual community, with 53 residents diagnosed last year, at a rate 17 times higher than in 2020. Ranade says when l
MADDIE RUSSO : Maddie Russo raised more than $37,000 after claiming she was suffering from three forms of aggressive cancer. After her ruse was exposed by experts on TikTok, cancer survivors and charities say they are trying to rebuild trust with the donors they rely on. Bevan Hurley reports.
Southern Alberta has 24 confirmed cases of pertussis as of Thursday, according to Alberta Health Services, which declared an outbreak last week. Affected communities include County of Lethbridge, Coaldale, Taber, Vauxhall, Grassy Lake and Bow Island, according to a statement from AHS. The outbreak is isolated to the south zone, which does not include Calgary. Three of the cases have required hospitalization, AHS said. All confirmed cases are children under five. There have been no deaths. In its
The man had never visited Ireland before he developed the "uncontrollable" accent.
As a deadly form of avian influenza continues ravaging bird populations around much of the world, scientists are tracking infections among other animals — including various types of mammals more closely related to humans. Throughout the last year, Canadian and U.S. officials detected highly pathogenic H5N1 avian flu in a range of species, from bears to foxes. In January, France's national reference laboratory announced that a cat suffered severe neurological symptoms from an infection in late 20
