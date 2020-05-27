First Koala Joey 'Ash' Born at Australian Reptile Park Since Devastating Bushfires

The Australian Reptile Park welcomed the first koala joey to be born since a catastrophic bushfire season devastated the country at the end of 2019 and into early 2020.

Footage shared by the zoo showed baby ‘Ash’ poking her head out of her mother’s pouch, while images featured the joey cradled in her mum’s arms.

“Ash represents the start of what we’re hoping to be another successful breeding season. Last year, we had seven healthy koala joeys and we’re very keen to help bolster their numbers after wild populations were ravaged during the horrific bushfire season,” Australian Reptile Park Zookeeper, Dan Rumsey said in a statement. Credit: Australian Reptile Park via Storyful