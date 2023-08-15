First with Kids: Toddler Tantrums

Evening Standard

A woman who cooked a mushroom meal which is suspected of killing three people has said she was “devastated” by their deaths and revealed she also ended up in hospital after eating the food.Erin Patterson, 48, made beef Wellington for her former parents-in-law Gail and Don Patterson, Gail’s sister Heather Wilkinson and her husband Ian, at a lunch she hosted at her home in Leongatha, Victoria, Australia.