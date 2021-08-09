First Indian Woman To Be Awarded Fellowship By The Royal Society, London

Clincian scientist Dr Gagandeep Kang is the first Indian woman to be inducted as Fellow of the Royal Society (FRS) in London. By getting elected to the scientific body with a storied history dating back more than 360 years, Dr Gagandeep Kang joined the likes of Isaac Newton and Charles Darwin. The former executive director of the Translational Health Science and Technology Institute in Haryana's Faridabad studied MBBS at the Christian Medical College (CMC) in Vellore where she is professor of Microbiology at CMC’s division of Gastrointestinal Sciences.

Here, India’s foremost virologist breaks down why she thinks recognizing the right of a woman to work would go a long way in creating favorable frameworks for women to step into the public domain.

Watch the video to know more about Dr Gagandeep Kang’s take on how women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields can be supported through sustainable policies.

(Interviwed by Sanhati Banerjee; produced and video edited by Nang Tanvi)