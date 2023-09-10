First home game of Coach Prime era energizes Colorado football fans
The eyes of the college football world were on Boulder Saturday, as the University of Colorado Buffaloes took the field in their first home game under head coach Deion Sanders.
TORONTO — In a change from last year, the Toronto Blue Jays' radio rights-holder will not resume in-person broadcasts of road games as the team enters the playoff stretch drive. The decision was confirmed by a Sportsnet spokesperson via email. The network used remote coverage in 2022 before shifting back to traditional in-person road broadcasts for most of the second half of last season. In 2023, radio broadcasters went back to a pandemic-style setup of calling road games while watching the acti
When the Chiefs tried to convert a fourth-and-25 in the fourth quarter, the move didn't sit well with Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson.
Prince William and Kate Middleton will soon be heading for the Rugby World Cup, but first they made a surprise appearance with Mike Tindall and Princess Anne where they shared plenty of juicy stories
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Just about the only member of the Kansas City Chiefs who didn't drop a pass in their 21-20 loss to Detroit Lions to open the NFL season on Thursday night was Travis Kelce, and that's because he was on the sideline in street clothes. Rashee Rice dropped one in the opening minutes. Kadarius Toney had one bounce off his hands, get picked and returned 50 yards for a touchdown, all before dropping another long pass in the waning minutes. Skyy Moore had one bounce off his hands
The Senators forward didn't hold back on his latest interview with 32 Thoughts the Podcast regarding his teammate's controversial departure.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow became the highest-paid player in the NFL on Thursday, agreeing to a five-year, $275 million contract extension, according to a person familiar with the deal. The contract includes more than $219 million guaranteed, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because it hadn't been announced. The deal, which will pay Burrow an average of $55 million a year, puts him ahead of other top quarterbacks in the league who signed new d
The Prince of Wales reflected on the time cousin Zara Tindall made him cry, during a recent appearance on The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast.
NEW YORK (AP) — This was what so many folks figured Coco Gauff would do at some point. Didn't matter how young she was. Didn't matter whether there were setbacks along the way. Those outsized expectations did not make the task of becoming a Grand Slam champion as a teenager any easier — especially when that chorus was accompanied by voices of others who doubted her. She did it, though. At age 19. At the U.S. Open, where she used to come as a kid with her parents to watch her idols, Serena and Ve
He will face Novak Djokovic – the man he beat to win his first and only grand slam so far at Flushing Meadows in 2021.
In a video shared by the US Open, Brady could be seen telling Djokovic to “keep kicking a-- like always,” to which the tennis star replied, “Trying”
TORONTO — He's currently an NFL free agent but Jordan Ta'amu isn't necessarily out of pro football options. On Friday, the Saskatchewan Roughriders revealed the reigning XFL most valuable player as one of 10 on their 45-man negotiation list. That gives the club exclusive rights to Ta'amu should he decided to play football in Canada. Since 2018, CFL teams have unveiled 10 players from their negotiation twice a year - September and December. Ta'amu earned MVP honours after passing for 1,894 yards,
The next world number one denied home fans an all-American final with comeback to beat Madison Keys.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don provides his lineup advice for every Week 1 game, along with some DFS tips.
It's unclear what the move means for the former Wimbledon finalist's tennis future.
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Coach Robert Saleh was certain the New York Jets were about to lose out on signing Dalvin Cook. The then-free agent running back was visiting the team in July, with each side gauging the other's interest, when the Jets presented what seemed like a potential deal breaker. “I feel like we put on a worst-case scenario,” Saleh recalled Saturday. “When he left, I was like, ’There’s no way he’s going to want to play here.'” The Jets told Cook, who's coming off four straight s
TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts' offensive line made life easy for A.J. Ouellette on Saturday afternoon. Ouellette ran for 105 yards and two touchdowns as Toronto clinched a CFL playoff spot with a 39-10 home win over the Montreal Alouettes. Not only did the Argos' offensive front create running lanes for Ouellette, it also went a fifth straight game without allowing a sack. The unit has surrendered just 10 all season. "They're the best in the league and they don't get enough praise," Ouellette
Lionel Messi’s status for the Argentina vs. Bolivia World Cup qualifying match on Sept. 12 is up in the air
TORONTO — Canada coach Bev Priestman says she feels "devastated" for Spain's World Cup-winning team, whose exploits on the pitch have been obscured by the scandal off it involving Luis Rubiales, the now-suspended president of the Spanish soccer federation. Rubiales kissed Spanish forward Jenni Hermoso during the awards ceremony after Spain beat England to win the title on Aug. 20 in Sydney. The 46-year-old Rubiales has insisted the kiss was consensual. Hermoso, a 33-year-old forward who plays fo
NEW YORK (AP) — Coco Gauff never wavered. Not when a big lead in the first set evaporated. Not when match point after match point went by the wayside. And not, most distracting of all, when her U.S. Open semifinal against Karolina Muchova was interrupted for 50 minutes Thursday night by environmental activists — one of whom glued his bare feet to the concrete floor in the stands. It’s been rather obvious for quite some time that Gauff is no ordinary teenager. Now she is one win away from becomin
“There can’t, obviously, be a Russian flag at the Paris Games," the French president said.