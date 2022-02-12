First-ever winter heat advisory issued for parts of SoCal ahead of Super Bowl weekend

When Los Angeles was picked to be the home of the 2022 Super Bowl, it was a safe bet to expect mild weather. But temperatures this week have been near record levels in Southern California, and the forecast calls for more of the same Saturday and Sunday. As of Friday afternoon, temperatures are forecast to top out in the mid-80s in Inglewood on Sunday afternoon. That's 15 to 20 degrees higher than average for that area in mid-February and it will be very close to the daily record high of 84 degrees. Temperatures will also be close to a record as far as Super Bowl Sunday is concerned. The current record is 84 degrees in LA for the 1973 Super Bowl. The next warmest was in San Diego in 2003 when the temperature at kickoff was 81 degrees.