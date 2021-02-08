First-Ever Three-Bomber Flyover Soars Over Super Bowl

The first-ever Super Bowl flyover exclusively featuring US Air Force bombers streaked across Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, before Super Bowl LV on February 7.

The aircraft, a B-1B from Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota, a B-2 Spirit from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri, and a B-52 Stratofortress from Minot Air Force Base, are all part of the US Air Force’s Global Strike Command.

The trio was led by Captain Sarah Kociuba, one of only 10 female B-2 stealth bomber pilots in the US Air Force, reports said.

According to the US Air Force, the flight plan was timed to punctuate the final notes of the Star Spangled Banner, performed by Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church. Credit: Department of Defense via Storyful