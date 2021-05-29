First European female astronaut to command International Space Station
Samantha Cristoforetti was the first Italian woman in space and only the third woman in the world to have spent time on the station.
Mattias Janmark had his first career hat trick and the Vegas Golden Knights eliminated the Minnesota Wild with a 6-2 win Friday night in Game 7 of their opening-round series.
Welcome to the Yahoo Sports NBA playoff tracker, your daily one-stop shop for all the latest game results from each NBA playoff series. Here's a look at Friday's games.
New allegations of sexual misconduct against Roberto Alomar have been brought forward and are being investigated by the Toronto Blue Jays.
Alek Manoah's mother opened up about the experience of watching her son make his MLB debut and also spilled the beans on what his favourite food is.
The first round of the playoffs has been thrilling, and here are some of the top moments from the past week of action.
The Jazz indefinitely banned three fans for heckling Morant's family.
Fans are allowed back in the Bell Centre for Game 6 of the Canadiens' first-round series, but it costs an arm and a leg to get in.
The Lakers reached the 85% vaccine threshold this week, opening up film sessions and team meals on their plane.
Naomi Osaka has said that she won't be meeting with reporters at all during the French Open.
Mayor of Porto Rui Moreira said one person was taken to hospital but their injuries are “nothing serious”.
Taylor Hall no longer has to serve as the focal point of his team's offense and is bringing new life to Boston's once one-dimensional attack.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is having a breakout year, significantly helped by a small Florida ballpark. What will happen when the Blue Jays relocate to Buffalo next week?
An all-English Champions League Final caps off what's been a great 2020-21 season on DAZN.
The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.
SEEFELD, Austria (AP) — Germany is still waiting for Toni Kroos to test negative for the coronavirus and join up with the team ahead of the European Championship, nearly two weeks after the Real Madrid midfielder first contracted the virus, coach Joachim Löw said Saturday. Madrid said on May 17 that Kroos tested positive while already in isolation after contact with another person who recorded a positive test. That is delaying his arrival at Germany's pre-tournament training camp in Austria. “Yesterday he was still positive and for as long he remains positive, he has to stay in quarantine,” Löw said. “As soon as he gets a negative test result on one day, he'll set off on the journey to us. He's already had light symptoms, though they were last week." Kroos said last week on a podcast he hosts with his brother that he had a fever. Germany has a warm-up friendly against Denmark on Wednesday and another against Latvia on June 7 before starting its Euro 2020 campaign against France in Munich on June 15. The German players involved in Saturday's Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea will join the team later. Löw said he hadn't received any information about the condition of midfielder İlkay Gündoğan after he left City's training session Friday early following a collision with teammate Fernandinho. There are also fitness concerns over another midfielder, Leon Goretzka, who is scheduled to join the Germany team Tuesday. The Bayern Munich player tore a muscle in a game for the club on May 8. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
The NHL's Stanley Cup playoffs are here and you can watch the action live on CBC TV or live streamed through CBCSports.ca and the CBC Sports app. Dates and times are subject to change. The full broadcast schedule for the NHL playoffs, and where you can watch each game, is below: North Division Toronto Maple Leafs (1) vs. Montreal Canadiens (4) (Maple Leafs lead 3-2) Game 1: Canadiens 2, Maple Leafs 1 Game 2: Maple Leafs 5, Canadiens 1 Game 3: Maple Leafs 2, Canadiens 1 Game 4: Maple Leafs 4, Canadiens 0 Game 5: Canadiens 4, Maple Leafs 3 (OT) Game 6: Maple Leafs @ Canadiens — Saturday, May 29 (7:30 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca) x-Game 7: Canadiens @ Maple Leafs — Monday, May 31 (TBA) x – if necessary Edmonton Oilers (2) vs. Winnipeg Jets (3) (Jets win 4-0) Game 1: Jets 4, Oilers 1 Game 2: Jets 1, Oilers 0 (OT) Game 3: Jets 5, Oilers 4 (OT) Game 4: Jets 4, Oilers 3 (OT) East Division Boston Bruins (3) vs. New York Islanders (4) (Series tied 0-0) Game 1: Islanders @ Bruins — Saturday, May 29 (8 p.m. ET, Sportsnet 360) Game 2: Islanders @ Bruins — Monday, May 31 (7:30 p.m. ET, Sportsnet One, TVAS) Game 3: Bruins @ Islanders — TBD Game 4: Bruins @ Islanders — TBD x-Game 5: Islanders @ Bruins — TBD x-Game 6: Bruins @ Islanders — TBD x-Game 7: Islanders @ Bruins — TBD x – if necessary Central Division Carolina Hurricanes (1) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (3) (Series tied 0-0) Game 1: Lightning @ Hurricanes — Sunday, May 30 (5 p.m. ET, Sportsnet, TVAS) Game 2: Lightning @ Hurricanes — TBD Game 3: Hurricanes @ Lightning — TBD Game 4: Hurricanes @ Lightning — TBD x-Game 5: Lightning @ Hurricanes — TBD x-Game 6: Hurricanes @ Lightning — TBD x-Game 7: Lightning @ Hurricanes — TBD x – if necessary West Division Colorado Avalanche (1) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (2) (Series tied 0-0) Game 1: Golden Knights @ Avalanche — Sunday, May 30 (8 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca) Game 2: Golden Knights @ Avalanche — TBD Game 3: Avalanche @ Golden Knights — TBD Game 4: Avalanche @ Golden Knights — TBD x-Game 5: Golden Knights @ Avalanche — TBD x-Game 6: Avalanche @ Golden Knights — TBD x-Game 7: Golden Knights @ Avalanche — TBD x – if necessary
MONTREAL — For the first time since March 2020, a Canadian NHL team will have paying fans in the arena tonight. After Quebec loosened COVID-19 restrictions, the Montreal Canadiens will be permitted to have 2,500 fans in the 21,273-seat Bell Centre for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs. While it is a first for a Canadian NHL team, American rinks have had bigger crowds throughout the playoffs. The Canadiens say they gave priority to season-ticket holders, luxury-suite holders, and corporate partners to purchase tickets in pods of two or four. Ticket buyers are allowed to resell tickets. Prices were high yesterday with the cheapest seats selling for just under $1,500 on Ticketmaster. All fans must socially distance from those outside their pod and those aged five and up must wear a mask except when eating or drinking. Only bottled water will be sold at concessions. The first 12 rows also will remain empty. Quebec's curfew — in place since Jan. 9 — was lifted last night. Restaurant patios across the province were also permitted to reopen yesterday after being closed in some parts of the province, including Montreal, since Oct. 1. The new measures come as COVID-19 hospitalizations in Quebec have declined to their lowest level in more than six months. The then-Montreal Impact (now CF Montreal) of Major League Soccer had the first crowd in Canada at a pro sporting event during the pandemic when they were permitted to allow 250 fans to a game at their outdoor stadium last summer. Some junior hockey teams also have been allowed to have limited crowds. The Halifax Mooseheads of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League had a maximum attendance of 1,900 for games this season, the biggest crowds among the six Maritime teams in that circuit. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2021. The Canadian Press
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Mike LaFleur was a teenager in high school when his big brother would bring his buddy over the house so they could raid the family's fridge and intercept the TV remote. The LaFleur's home in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, was a popular place during those days in 2004. That was when Matt LaFleur and Robert Saleh were graduate assistants at Central Michigan — both getting entry-level coaching experience. “Matt and Saleh lived about a mile down the street in an apartment with no cable or anything like that,” recalled Mike LaFleur, the New York Jets' offensive coordinator who now calls Saleh his boss. “They were trying to save every cent they could because they were GAs and they knew that my parents were right down the street,” he added. "So they’re going to come eat our food and watch all the TV that I was trying to watch and use our pool. So I got to know Saleh at a pretty early age.” That friendship grew into a bond that eventually carried all three to the NFL. Today, Saleh is the head coach of the Jets, with whom Mike LaFleur is getting his first opportunity running an offense in the pros. Matt LaFleur is entering his third season as coach of the Green Bay Packers. “You could tell right away that first year when they were GAs they were really tight with each other,” Mike LaFleur said. “And when Saleh went his separate way, going down to Houston (in 2005), they just remained that way. So I’ve known him for a long time and I’ve always looked at him as a really close friend.” Matt LaFleur and Saleh reunited in 2008 as members of the Texans' coaching staff for two years. Saleh also was the best man at Matt's wedding. Meanwhile, Mike was beginning his coaching career. There were stops at Elmhurst University, Saint Joseph's College and Davidson before he landed his first NFL job in 2014 — as an intern with Cleveland, where Kyle Shanahan was the offensive coordinator. He followed Shanahan to Atlanta, where he spent two seasons as an offensive assistant and worked with his brother, who was the quarterbacks coach. When Shanahan became San Francisco's head coach in 2017, LaFleur again joined him as the 49ers' passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach. And on the other side of the ball was a familiar face in Saleh, who was the defensive coordinator. “Getting to work with him in San Francisco, that’s when my respect for him as a worker — I mean, he’s very, very smart, but he’s an incredible worker and he’s really good with the players and he’s truthful,” Mike LaFleur said. When Saleh was hired as the Jets' coach in January, he didn't have to look far to find the person he wanted to run the offense. “When he had the opportunity, he asked me and it was a no-brainer because of the respect I have for him,” LaFleur said. Now the two are tasked with trying to turn around a Jets franchise that has the NFL's longest current playoff drought at 10 seasons. And LaFleur's biggest task will be handling the development of Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in the draft last month. “Everyone’s familiar with the whole Shanahan system and what he’s been able to create,” Saleh said. “Mike LaFleur has been with Kyle for, I think he’s going on eight years now of professional football, which has been his entire career and nobody in the world knows it better than he does.” The Jets see Wilson as the perfect fit for the scheme, a West Coast-style of offense that uses lots of play-action and needs the quarterback to quickly adapt to a moving pocket and throw on the run. Wilson checks all those boxes, and his ability to throw passes at multiple arm angles is a plus. LaFleur has worked with Wilson during rookie camp and now organized team activities, and is pleased with the progress the 21-year-old signal caller is making — calling him a “junkie” when it comes to watching film. Wilson has felt comfortable working in the system, clicking with LaFleur's coaching and style. “The biggest thing that I like about the offense is one play complements another and then another and another,” Wilson said. “And it keeps the defense on their toes.” While he helps Wilson acclimate to playing in the NFL, LaFleur is paving his own way as a first-time offensive coordinator. Those days of fighting over the remote and seconds at the dinner table might be just fun memories. But LaFleur closely watched the path his brother — his “idol” who's eight years older — took to succeed and hoped he could someday follow. “There’s no one that I’ve ever been around that works as hard as he does,” Mike LaFleur said. "It’s like there’s 25 hours in the day for him. And then at the same time, he doesn’t blink. It’s like he’s never tired, either. I always say that I wish I could work as hard as him, but I don’t know if I can. "He’s wired a little bit different, but I strive to and it’s something I’ve really always looked up to.” ___ More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Dennis Waszak Jr., The Associated Press
In a playoff game opposite Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving — three of the six greatest scorers of their generation — Jayson Tatum was the most lethal offensive weapon on the court.
PHOENIX (AP) — Tyler O'Neill hit a two-run homer for the second straight night, Nolan Arenado added a solo shot and the St. Louis Cardinals won 8-6 Friday night over the Arizona Diamondbacks, who have lost 12 straight games. Arizona trailed 8-5 entering the ninth but loaded the bases with one out. Ketel Marte pushed home a run with an RBI groundout, but Daniel Ponce de Leon got Josh Rojas to ground out on a slow roller to end the game. The Cardinals never trailed, jumping to a 4-0 lead in the first. Paul Goldschmidt had a sacrifice fly, Yadier Molina added an RBI double and O’Neill’s homer easily cleared the left field wall. O'Neill has homered in his first two games since returning from the 10-day injured list because of fracture in his left middle finger that kept him out of the lineup for nearly two weeks. Even with the missed time, he has 10 homers this year. Arenado added a solo homer in the third that just cleared David Peralta's glove over the left field fence. It was the third baseman's 11th homer of the season and pushed the St. Louis lead to 5-2. Jake Woodford (1-0) earned the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while striking out six. Cardinals starter Johan Oviedo gave up three runs over 4 1/3 innings. He walked six, gave up five hits and struck out three. The Diamondbacks trailed 7-3 entering the eighth but pulled within 7-5 on Eduardo Escobar's bases-loaded single that scored Tim Locastro and Marte. Arizona's Madison Bumgarner (4-5) struggled from the outset, walking the first two batters and giving up four runs in the first . He made it just four innings, giving up seven runs, including six earned on five hits and four walks. He struck out four. The Diamondbacks have lost 21 of their past 24 games dating to May 4. Bumgarner had a good stretch of outings from mid-April to mid-May, giving the D-backs hope that the four-time All-Star would have big bounce-back season after a tough 2020. But the left hander has given up 13 earned runs over his past 14 innings and his ERA has slowly climbed to 5.15. Arizona scored a run in each of the first three innings, but it wasn't enough to keep pace with the Cardinals. Pavin Smith had a double and triple. Josh Reddick had three hits, including a double. TRAINER'S ROOM Cardinals: RHP Miles Mikolas (right forearm strain) won't throw for the next four to six weeks while he rests his arm. Manager Mike Shildt said there is no structural damage in Mikolas' elbow and the team is hopeful he'll be able to return this season. Mikolas was hurt on May 22 in his first start of the season against the Cubs. Diamondbacks: 1B Christian Walker (strained oblique) hit a homer and had three RBIs on Thursday night for Triple-A Reno. Manager Torey Lovullo said Walker is nearing a return to the big leagues. UP NEXT Arizona sends RHP Seth Frankoff (0-1, 7.27 ERA) to the mound on Saturday night. He'll face Cardinals RHP Adam Wainwright (2-4, 3.95). Frankoff will be making his third career MLB start and will be facing the Cardinals for the first time. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports David Brandt, The Associated Press