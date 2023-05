CBC

The Vancouver Police Department says the return of its school liaison officer (SLO) program this fall will include less formal uniforms, cultural awareness training and smaller, less exposed firearms. The details were revealed in a briefing to the Vancouver Police Board on April 20. The return of SLOs to Vancouver schools — which will involve 15 constables, two sergeants and one youth co-ordinator — is set for the new school year in September, after it was cancelled in April 2021. A majority sla