'At first I didn't know how to swim, but now I do': Breaking systemic barriers in swimming
Edmonton Oilers' captain Connor McDavid received a prestigious honour over the weekend.
Jon Rahm has admitted that signing with LIV Golf in a record deal worth upwards of £450 million is a “big risk” to his Ryder Cup Cup future.
Bubba Watson also traded away his two best players after the entire roster was set to return in 2024.
After a underwhelming 2023 season, the New York Yankees acquired star OF Juan Soto from the San Diego Padres. Here's their new projected lineup.
The "NFL on Sunday" broadcaster shared some additional reporting she picked up from the Eagles-49ers game on her "Calm Down" podcast
Any day now, it could be "Shotime" — as baseball dynamo Shohei Ohtani is known — in Toronto.The world of major league baseball has lurched to an anxious standstill this week as Ohtani, the 29-year-old Japanese designated hitter and pitcher and currently the sport's most-desired free agent, will choose where he lands next.The dramatic Ohtani sweepstakes — which are shrouded in secrecy, much like the player himself — have reportedly included pitches by his incumbent team, the Los Angeles Angels, a
Andy Behrens looks at situations that should be giving managers nightmares as the fantasy playoffs loom.
On his "Let's Go" podcast, the future Fox broadcaster shared his perspective with Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor on how the game has changed
OTTAWA — Joseph Woll suffered a setback after playing a major role in Toronto's victory Thursday night. Woll made 29 saves in a stellar performance as the Maple Leafs defeated the Ottawa Senators 4-3. However, Woll exited midway through the third period with an injury after making a save on Rourke Chartier and was in obvious pain, requiring assistance to leave the ice. Prior to that, he made two huge saves on Vladimir Tarasenko and stopped Mathieu Joseph and Brady Tkachuk on a breakaway, among o
Pruett is stepping away from drag racing to start a family, so Stewart is stepping into drag racing's top class.
It is 2023, and there is still a baseball team that doesn't let its players grow beards.
F1 Academy managing director Susie Wolff has rejected the allegations
VANCOUVER — Captain Christine Sinclair helped Canada to a win in her international swansong Tuesday, wiping away pre-game tears to help set up the goal in a 1-0 victory over Australia. The 40-year-old from Burnaby, B.C., gave way to 35-year-old Sophie Schmidt of Abbotsford, B.C., in the 58th minute, marking the end of an glittering international career that produced a world-record 190 goals and a legion of fans. Teammates embraced her on the field as the enthusiastic crowd of 48,112 stood and ch
VANCOUVER — Christine Sinclair did a little dishing Wednesday. Back at B.C. Place Stadium, one day after her final international outing for Canada, the notoriously private soccer star opened up under questioning from former Canada goalkeeper Stephanie Labbé in a "fireside chat" during a fundraising evening for the fledgling Christine Sinclair Foundation. Sinclair's favourite drink? Coffee (espresso). Her favourite adult beverage? Gin and tonic. Her nicest goal? The 40-year-old from Burnaby, B.C.
Shaw has said that his social media activity after Manchester United’s win over Chelsea was ‘not intentional’
How long does Kyle Lowry want to play? Does he want to retire as a member of the Raptors? Lowry discussed those questions and more when speaking to the media in Toronto on Wednesday.
Charlie McAvoy is happy to have it in his tool belt. The art of landing a reverse hit — when a player, usually a defenceman, with the puck initiates contact before an opponent looking to do the same — is fairly straightforward. The satisfaction in the immediate aftermath is also part of the package. "Look like you're going for the puck," McAvoy, a star blueliner with the Boston Bruins, explained of his process. "And then just stop and drill him." Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella sa
What stats aren't telling us the whole truth? Dalton Del Don takes a closer look at where we are being led astray.
Rory McIlroy says the European Tour will have no choice but to rewrite the rules and ensure Jon Rahm can compete in the 2025 Ryder Cup.
Predictions and picks for the 2023 NFL Week 14 matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles.