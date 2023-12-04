First deadline to purchase insurance through federal marketplace is Dec. 15

Reuters
Canadian banks had a mixed fourth quarter but a common theme underlining all the reports was the rise in bad loan provisions, signalling that lenders were strapping in for a shaky economy. A common factor was also the prospect of the Bank of Canada (BOC) lowering interest rates next year, which could help consumers with mortgages at the time of renewal and help banks recover from a period of uncertainty. Royal Bank of Canada, CIBC and National Bank comfortably beat analysts' estimates for adjusted earnings, while TD, Scotiabank and BMO missed.