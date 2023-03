Graupel fell on the Carolinas on Monday, March 20, the first day of spring.

Multiple residents of North and South Carolina reported graupel falling in their backyards on Monday morning, according to a local meteorologist.

The graupel would be light and no accumulation was expected, said the National Weather Service.

Footage posted by local Twitter user @djlace shows light graupel falling on a South Carolina road. Credit: @djlace via Storyful