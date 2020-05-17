First Covid-19 vaccine trials set to get underway in Canada

Dalhousie University's Scott Halperin, director of the Canadian Center for Vaccinology, discusses the trials that will take place in Canada on a vaccine being developed by China's CanSino Biologic.A previous version of this video misidentified the vaccine trial approved by Health Canada. The approved trial is by CanSino Biologics and not the study by ImmunoVaccine Inc. incorrectly referenced in the report. The incorrect video has been deleted.

