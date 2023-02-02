First Baby Black-and-White Colobus Monkey Born at Adelaide Zoo

Adelaide Zoo in South Australia welcomed its first baby black-and-white colobus monkey on Monday, January 30, Zoos SA said.

Footage recorded by the zoo shows the unnamed baby and its mother, 12-year-old Adale.

The infant is the first black-and-white colobus monkey to be born at Adelaide Zoo and the first born in Australia since 2015, Zoos SA said.

The senior keeper of primates at Adelaide Zoo, Pij Olijnyk, said the white-furred baby will eventually look like the other adult monkeys. “Visitors will definitely be able to notice the little one against the troop with a lovely white, wiry fur! The baby will begin to darken at around four weeks old and will have a glossy black coat like the adults at around three to four months,” Olijnyk said.

“Black-and-white colobus are threatened in the wild and have been heavily impacted by deforestation, habitat destruction and hunting for their coats and bushmeat,” Olijnyk said. “Here at Adelaide Zoo it is fantastic that we are able to be a part of the conservation of this wonderful species and welcome this little one as an ambassador so our visitors can learn more about these amazing primates.” Credit: Zoos SA via Storyful