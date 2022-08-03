If at First... Arizona Deputy Nails Skateboard Trick After Bumpy Landing

A deputy with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office showed persistence pays off when he landed a skateboard trick at a park in Glendale, Arizona, footage shared to Instagram on July 26 shows.

Video shot by local skater @dxnnysk8s shows the deputy taking a tumble when trying to perform a rail grind at X Court BMX Park. Undeterred, the deputy later nails the trick while skating alongside local teen AJ Molina.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office shared the footage on their Twitter account, naming the officer as Deputy Rand.

Molina told Storyful that Rand is a “really cool and chill guy” and that he often enjoys “skating with him”. @dxnnysk8s said Rand is a frequent visitor to the park and that he thinks of him “as a skater”.

Rand also shared the video to Instagram, giving a “shout out” to Molina and the other skaters at the park for “letting me shred with yah”. Credit: @dxnnysk8s via Storyful