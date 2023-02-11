First Alert Weather Forecast for 6 p.m. February 11, 2023
Kate Wentzel's WPTV 6 p.m. forecast
Kate Wentzel's WPTV 6 p.m. forecast
A vast boundary stretching from Newfoundland to Mexico could spawn a disruptive storm early next week—with another possibly forming on its heels.
Expect ‘temperatures we haven’t felt in quite some time’ in the upper-40s, said CBS Miami meteorologist Ivan Cabrera.
Satellite images show land surface ruptures in southeast Turkey caused by devastating earthquakes that struck the region on Monday, February 6.The images, created by French seismologist Nahel Belgherze using Maxar technology, were posted to Twitter with contrasting images captured in 2020 to highlight the damage in the Turkish city of Nurdagi in Gaziantep province.According to Belgherze, the earthquakes caused “several hundred meters of long surface ruptures” with horizontal displacements up to 4 meters in the city.Official imagery released by Maxar on February 7 showed significant damage to buildings and infrastructure in the region.On Monday morning, a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck Pazarcik district, about 20 miles (32 km) east of Kahramanmaras, and was followed that afternoon by a 7.5-magnitude earthquake with an epicenter in Elbistan district, about 45 miles (70 km) north of Kahramanmaras, according to Turkey’s national disaster management agency, AFAD.By Friday, the death toll between Turkey and Syria had surpassed 22,000, official reports said. Credit: Nahel Belgherze/Maxar via Storyful
Weeks after storms and a rockslide closed a long stretch of Highway 1 south of Big Sur, Caltrans is reopening much of the road to traffic this weekend.
A tropical cyclone feared to be the most serious storm to impact New Zealand this century is closing in - days after parts of the country were hit by deadly flooding. Cyclone Gabrielle is set to unleash winds of up to 96mph (155kmph) and up to 400mm of rainfall across New Zealand. National weather forecaster, MetService, issued a strong wind warning for Auckland, less than a fortnight after the country's biggest city and other parts of the North Island were deluged by record rainfall, leading to flash floods and landslides which killed four people.
In the Mediterranean coastal city of Iskenderun, a crowd chanted “God is great!” as Haci Murat Kilinc and his wife, Raziye, were carried on stretchers to a waiting ambulance. In Adiyaman, a hard-hit city of more than a quarter-million people, rescuers and onlookers suppressed their joy so as not to frighten 4-year-old Yagiz Komsu as he emerged from the debris, according the HaberTurk television, which broadcast the rescue live. Relatives wept and chanted as rescuers pulled 17-year-old Adnan Muhammed Korkut from a basement in the Turkish city of Gaziantep, near the quake’s epicenter.
Sunny skies and mild temperatures are in store across most of the Prairies. This may be the best weekend weather so far this season.
Around 5,000 earthquake victims from a single city have been buried at a site in south-east Turkey.
"No more backaches!" Shoppers say this snow blower "completely eliminates the hard part of the job" — "no more lifting and straining!"
HALIFAX — Residents of a rural Cape Breton community that has lost power during cold and windy weather are looking for compensation from the utility — and a grid designed for the changing climate. Parker Donham, a resident of Boularderie Island, says he and other residents who suffered property damage due to power failures are hoping for a resolution when they meet with two vice-presidents from Nova Scotia Power on Monday. Donham was forced to move to a friend's house after losing power in mid-D
The earthquakes that shook Turkey and Syria have left more than 25,000 dead. Here are the deadliest earthquakes in recent history.
‘Thank God you arrived,’ he says following his rescue
The southern U.S. is forecast to get wet and sometimes wild weather this weekend and the forecast for Super Bowl 57 Sunday has a chance of rain.
STORY: The footage showed rescue workers carrying away the woman and girl away on stretchers.Rescuers scramble to find any remaining survivors, five days on from a huge earthquake that hit Turkey and northwestern Syria.The confirmed death toll from the deadliest quake in the region in two decades stood at more than 23,700.The earthquake, which struck in the early hours of Monday (February 6), ranks as the seventh most deadly natural disaster this century, ahead of Japan's 2011 tremor and tsunami and approaching the 31,000 killed by a quake in neighbouring Iran in 2003.Rescuers, including teams from dozens of countries, have toiled night and day in the ruins of thousands of wrecked buildings to find buried survivors. In freezing temperatures, they regularly called for silence as they listened for any sound of life from mangled concrete mounds.
Olive was not built for winter weather. Too funny!
The international effort to provide food and shelter to victims of the earthquake that rocked Turkey and Syria intensified Thursday. Latest updates.
Northern New Brunswick could see up to 25 centimetres of snow by the time the storm is done Friday night. CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon said snow will taper to flurries overnight. In the south, freezing drizzle advisories have been lifted by Environment Canada. The storm that hit the province Thursday into Friday closed schools and left some roads covered with ice, snow and slush. The Government of New Brunswick's 511 shows some roads across the province are still partly or fully snow-covered,
A newborn baby and a family of six are among those to defy the odds and be pulled alive from the rubble in Turkey days after the devastating earthquake. The family managed to survive by huddling together in a small air pocket beneath a collapsed building in Iskenderun, Hatay province. A 10-day-old baby was pulled from the rubble along with her mother 90 hours after catastrophe struck.
Heavy snow fell across northern Maine early on Friday, February 10, amid a winter storm warning in the area, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).This timelapse footage, posted by the NWS Caribou office on Friday morning, shows blowing snow reducing visibility on roads around Caribou.The office warned that the winter storm would bring “significant amounts” of snow, sleet, and ice to the region throughout the day. Credit: NWS – Caribou via Storyful
100,000 cubic yards of snow barrelled down the French Alps.