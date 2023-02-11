First Alert Weather Forecast for 6 p.m. February 11, 2023

Reuters Videos

STORY: The footage showed rescue workers carrying away the woman and girl away on stretchers.Rescuers scramble to find any remaining survivors, five days on from a huge earthquake that hit Turkey and northwestern Syria.The confirmed death toll from the deadliest quake in the region in two decades stood at more than 23,700.The earthquake, which struck in the early hours of Monday (February 6), ranks as the seventh most deadly natural disaster this century, ahead of Japan's 2011 tremor and tsunami and approaching the 31,000 killed by a quake in neighbouring Iran in 2003.Rescuers, including teams from dozens of countries, have toiled night and day in the ruins of thousands of wrecked buildings to find buried survivors. In freezing temperatures, they regularly called for silence as they listened for any sound of life from mangled concrete mounds.