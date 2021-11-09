Firey Streak From SpaceX Capsule Re-Entering Earth Lights Up New Orleans Night Sky

A fiery streak from a SpaceX Dragon capsule cut across the night sky above New Orleans, Louisiana, on November 8, as the spacecraft made its way back to Earth for a splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico.

The capsule was carrying four astronauts who were returning from six months aboard the International Space Station, according to NASA.

This video posted to Twitter by DoxieNOLA shows the fireball above New Orleans on the evening of November 8, as seen from the Bayou St John area. Credit: DoxieNOLA via Storyful