Fireworks Whistle as Flames Engulf Store Following Fatal Car Crash in Florida

The driver of a vehicle that crashed into a fireworks store in Melbourne, Florida, was killed after the crash caused a fire at the store on Monday, November 28, according to local news reports citing authorities.

Video shared to Twitter by @Official_Millan shows a large plume of smoke rising from the fire as fireworks explode and whistle.

Brevard County Fire Rescue said it received a call that a vehicle had hit into a structure and ignited the interior of Phantom Fireworks, setting off fireworks inside the building.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers told local media that an SUV struck a Toyota Tacoma, sending both vehicles through an intersection and into the Phantom Fireworks parking lot. Fire officials said the driver of the SUV had died at the scene. Credit: @Official_Millan via Storyful