Fireworks Mark Erdogan's Election Win in His Ancestral Province

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s election win was greeted by fireworks in the capital of his ancestral province of Rize on May 28.

Results showed Erdogan won 52.1 percent of the vote, to his challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu’s 47.9 percent.

This footage was published by the Rize Municipality, and shows scenes of celebration in the city. It was captioned: “After our President Recep Tayyip Erdogan emerged victorious from the election, the fireworks display […] organized by our Rize Municipality in nine different points of the city in his father’s home.”

Erdogan has “roots in Rize,” according to his official biography. Credit: @rizebelediye via Storyful