A fireworks display was held in New York City to celebrate Independence Day on July 4.

This footage by Alex Benesowitz shows the fireworks lighting up the city’s skyline.

“Front row seat to the #NYC 4th of July Fireworks,” he wrote of the experience on Twitter. “Always amazing.”

Festivities were largely cancelled in the city in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: Alex Benesowitz via Storyful