Fireworks found after NYC subway attack believed to be bought in Caledonia
Fireworks found after NYC subway attack believed to be bought in Caledonia
Fireworks found after NYC subway attack believed to be bought in Caledonia
MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.
Amit Mann is joined by Yaron Weitzman of Fox Sports to discuss the James Harden expierence in Philadelphia and why he is the key to whether the Raptors or 76ers win their playoff series. Listen to the full preview episode on the Raptors Over Everything podcast feed.
Anthony Allain-Samaké, who denounced racist and discriminatory remarks of which he was the target, will join his team, L'Intrépide de Gatineau, and participate in the Dodge Cup, set to start Wednesday in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean. The U15 AAA player left his team earlier in April, but made the decision Tuesday to play again following discussions with his family and team officials. On Friday, the team announced six of its players involved had been suspended for the remainder of the season, followin
Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max
When can you read the first ever novel of League of Legends and what will it be about?
NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract extension with forward Reese Johnson. The team announced the deal on Wednesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season with an $800,000 salary-cap hit. The 23-year-old Johnson has one goal and five assists in 28 games this season. He made his NHL debut for Chicago last year. “Reese’s work ethic and competitiveness are characteristics we’re always looking for in players we have in our system,” general manager Kyle Davidson said
Gary Trent Jr. could have more room to operate with Philadelphia's defensive ace set to miss up to three games in the series.
DETROIT (AP) — Jack Roslovic had three goals, including the winner at 3:19 of overtime, and added an assist to lead the Columbus Blue Jackets past the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 Saturday night. The Red Wings got goals from Dylan Larkin and Jakub Vrána, his second of the game, in the final few minutes of regulation to tie the game at 4-4. Roslovic gave Columbus a 1-0 lead at 13:14 of the first period before Vrana tied it at 13:41 of the second when he scored on a breakaway. He skated around defenseman
Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w
The Montreal Canadiens could set a franchise record this season for most goals allowed and Connor Hellebuyck is facing shots at an historically bad rate but what is the best negative NHL record we should be tracking?
DETROIT (AP) — Tim Stützle had two goals and an assist, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Tuesday night. Austin Watson added a goal and an assist as Ottawa stopped a three-game slide. Drake Batherson snapped a tie in the second period, and Anton Forsberg made 24 saves. Stützle's goals were both empty-netters, one with 1:05 left and another with 14 seconds remaining. The 20-year-old forward also picked up his 30th assist on Batherson's 15th goal of the season. Tyler Bertuz
There could be eight teams with 100 points in the NHL's Eastern Conference, setting up a fascinating first round.
Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to outline five reasons why the Toronto Raptors will beat the Philadelphia 76ers in their best-of-seven series. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the game-winning goal in the second period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Saturday night for their seventh straight victory. Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling scored empty-net goals 17 seconds apart, and Carter Verhaeghe also had a goal, and Forsling had an assist as Florida split the season series with Nashville. Rookie goalie Spencer Knight made 24 saves for a victory in his fourth straight appearance. Knight made a
The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.
The field isn't yet set, but it's not too early for Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie to discuss potential postseason matchups in the NHL's Western Conference.
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Islanders forward Casey Cizikas has been suspended for one game without pay for boarding Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brendan Smith, the NHL announced Saturday. The incident occurred in the third period of a game Friday night at Carolina. Smith tried to control a loose puck in a corner and was hit from behind by Cizikas, who had closed in to forecheck. The force of the hit sent Smith's helmet hard into the plexiglass and Cizikas was assessed a minor penalty on the play
Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin has been suspended four games for cross-checking Nashville’s Mark Borowiecki in the face. The NHL’s department of player safety announced the suspension Monday after holding a hearing with Malkin about the play. In a video explaining the suspension, the league called Malkin's cross-check “retaliatory and aggressive.” Malkin was initially given only a four-minute double-minor penalty after striking Borowiecki in the mouth with his stick at the end of the sec