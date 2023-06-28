Fires in the Streets of Paris Suburb After Teenager Fatally Shot by Police

Fires were lit on the streets of Nanterre on Tuesday, June 27, amid unrest sparked by the fatal police shooting of a teenager in the west Paris suburb.

French media reported the 17-year-old male was shot after failing to stop his vehicle when asked by police.

Speaking to France’s BFMTV, Paris police chief Laurent Nunez said he was “shocked” by the incident.

He said officers were trying to stop the teenager’s vehicle after it “committed a number of offenses”.

The teenager stopped the vehicle in traffic but restarted the engine and drove off when police approached, which was when an officer opened fire, Nunez said.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said an investigation had been launched to “shed light on the circumstances surrounding this tragedy.”

Le Parisien reported that clashes broke out between police and protesters in Tuesday night’s unrest. Credit: @250celeste_ via Storyful