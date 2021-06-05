Fires Lit as Protesters Gather in Minneapolis in Wake of Fatal Police Shooting

Fires were seen burning on the streets of Minneapolis, Minnesota, in the early hours of June 5 as protesters gathered after the fatal police shooting of Winston Smith.

Local media reported that Smith died on June 3 after being shot during “an arrest attempt” for “for weapons-related charges”.

Officials said Smith fired a weapon from his vehicle as officers approached him. His family called for the release of bodycam footage of the incident, however officials said there was “no squad camera footage of the incident.”

This footage shows fires lit on Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis. One person can be seen being detained by officers during the unrest. Credit: Brendan Gutenschwager via Storyful