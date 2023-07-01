Fires burn in Paris as police try to quell riots

STORY: Protesters set light to a recycling bin as police in riot gear were seen in large numbers with armored vehicles and motorbikes in the Les Halles district.

Vehicles burned on the streets of Nanterre, a Paris suburb, on late Friday evening as riots intensified.

Unrest has flared nationwide, including in cities such as Marseille, Lyon, Toulouse, Strasbourg and Lille as well as Paris where Nahel M., a 17-year-old of Algerian and Moroccan descent, was shot on Tuesday (July 27) in the Nanterre suburb.