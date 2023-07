Fires Burn and Fireworks Lit in Lyon's Streets Amid Unrest

The streets of Lyon, France, were set ablaze on June 30, as unrest sparked by the fatal police shooting of a teenager continued.

A Twitter user provided Storyful with footage of fireworks being set off on a flame engulfed Montée Saint-Sébastien.

Over 1,300 protest-related arrests were made across France on Friday, Le Monde reported. Credit: @gochopaconten via Storyful