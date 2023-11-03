'Firenado' Forms Amid Bushfire in Australia's Northern Territory

A fire whirl, sometimes known as or fire tornado or “firenado”, whipped through an outback property at Tennant Creek in Australia’s Northern Territory as multiple bushfires burned across the region on October 27.

“In this situation there was absolutely nothing we could do but sit back and watch,” said local resident Hayes Cook who captured the dramatic footage.

Cook said he and others had tried to protect the farmland, so said it “absolutely heartbreaking to see our past three days of hard work go down the drain so quickly.”

A watch-and-act alert was in effect for the Tennant Creek bushfire that day, with officials warning the fire was running under very high-to-extreme weather conditions.

“It’s been pretty hot and there hasn’t been a lot of rain on the way,” Cook told Storyful. Credit: Hayes Cook via Storyful