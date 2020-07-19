Firefighting Helicopter Drops Water on 'Big' Brush Fire in Van Nuys

Aerial firefighting craft were seen dropping water on a brush fire in the Van Nuys neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, on July 19.

The vegetation fire was reported by the Los Angeles Fire Department at around 3 pm local time and was not threatening any structures at the time.

This video taken by Twitter user dd_bruh104 shows the “big” fire burning at Sepulveda Basin. Credit: dd_bruh104 via Storyful