Firefighting Aircraft Attacks Apple Fire as Over 4,000 Acres Scorched

The Apple Fire burned more than 4,000 acres and reportedly destroyed at least one home in the Cherry Valley region of California. Massive plumes of smoke were seen billowing from Oak Glen on Saturday, August 1.

As of Saturday, the fire had reached 4,125 acres and was at zero percent containment, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Several warnings and evacuation orders were in place.

According to local reports, two outbuildings and a home in Cherry Valley were destroyed. Firefighters were fighting the blaze from the ground and air.

On Saturday, crews were expected to focus their efforts on the Banning Bluff area, the report said. Credit: Michael Stoffel via Storyful