Firefighters Survey Destruction After Snowfall Quells Colorado Wildfires

Firefighters surveyed the destruction in Boulder County, Colorado, on December 31 after wind-fuelled wildfires forced evacuations and destroyed homes.

Local officials ordered the evacuation of Louisville and Superior, both located southeast of the city of Boulder, amid what the National Weather Service described as “life-threatening” conditions.

Around 35,000 people were evacuated and approximately 600 houses were destroyed, according to local news reports.

The Marshall Fire was an estimated 6,000 acres in size by Friday morning, with Colorado Governor Jared Polis declaring a state of emergency.

The National Weather Service reported 3.4 inches of snow as of Friday evening, which local authorities said would help quell the wildfires.

Adams County Fire Rescue posted this video showing the scene on Friday. Credit: Adams County Fire Rescue via Storyful