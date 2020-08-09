Firefighters Stabilize Forest Blaze That Scorched 494 Acres in Spain's Alicante

Firefighters working overnight and into the morning of August 9 stabilized a forest fire burning in the Vall de Gallinera area of Alicante, Spain, reports said.

This footage, shared by fire officials, shows forest firefighters tackling flames.

Diario Informacion reported that the fire in Vall de Gallinera was one of three forest fires that broke out in Alicante on August 8 and had scorched 200 hectares (494 acres) by August 9.

Two other fires started in Castell de Castells and Castell de Guadalest, the report said.

One family from the Netherlands was forced to evacuate from a farm with their animals in Castell de Guadalest, according to Diario Informacion.

Fire officials said two fires in Vall de Gallinera and Castell de Castells were still burning as of 10 am on August 9. Credit: GVA 112CV via Storyful