Firefighters Spot Bear While Rescuing Hiker Bitten by Rattlesnake on Trail Near Santa Barbara

The Montecito Fire Department warned the public to be vigilant after firefighters spotted a bear as they were rescuing a woman who was bitten by a rattlesnake on a trail near Santa Barbara, California, on Saturday, May 13.

“Bear sightings have been increasingly frequent in our community in recent weeks. As the weather warms up, wildlife is coming out. Please use caution while hiking & be hyper vigilant of your surroundings,” the department said.

The department said the 26-year-old woman was airlifted to a local hospital by helicopter and firefighters hiked down the trail with her dog. Credit: Montecito Fire Department via Storyful