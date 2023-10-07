Firefighters: Skydiver dies in Titusville

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Forty-five allies of former U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are calling on their Republican colleagues for "fundamental changes" that would make it more difficult for a small faction to oust whoever may take his place. As the slim 221-212 Republican majority in the House of Representatives prepares to select a replacement for McCarthy, the letter underscores the acrimony hovering over the stalled chamber as Congress approaches a new government shutdown deadline on Nov. 17. The group, largely comprised of centrists, called for unspecified rule changes to ensure that a handful of Republicans will not be able to align with the chamber's Democrats to vote out a speaker or block party priorities.