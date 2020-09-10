Firefighters Save Homes From El Dorado Fire as Wind Fans Flames

Winds increased activity of the El Dorado Fire on September 9, San Bernardino firefighters said, as crews “made a hard stance” to save numerous homes and additional evacuations were ordered.

The fire, which started on September 5 at El Dorado Ranch Park in Yucaipa, had burned an estimated at 12,474 acres and was 18 percent contained by Wednesday night.

The fire is one of many across the state of California, which have burned more than two million acres and killed at least seven people. Credit: SB County Fire via Storyful