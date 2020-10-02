Firefighters Save American Flag as Glass Fire Engulfs Winery

The Fremont Fire Department said it hoped an American flag it saved from the flames that were engulfing the Fairwinds Estate Winery in Calistoga would soon “fly again, proudly over the business”.

The department released footage on October 1 showing efforts by the crew of Engine 558 at the winery in the early hours of September 28.

“We did what we could with what we had to limit the losses,” the firefighters said in a statement posted to Facebook. "Even though we weren’t able to save the building, we never gave up. We were able to save the flag and stay in the fight. Several properties were saved that night. The flag gave us the pride to keep going when things were at their toughest.”

According to authorities, the Glass Fire was at almost 59,000 acres by late October 1 and was 5 percent contained. Credit: Fremont Fire Department via Storyful