Firefighters respond to structure in Greensboro
Freshman state Sen. Jill Carter said the proposal would ensure that sheriffs have the power “to stand in the gap against the federal government and any overreach between the federal government and the state.”
Threatening the Manhattan DA with subpoenas "tiptoes up to the edge of obstruction," said Norm Eisen, chair of the States United Democracy Center.
Cotham’s decision would secure for Republicans a supermajority in the House, ensuring that GOP lawmakers can pass bills over Gov. Cooper’s vetoes in both chambers.
Poland has emerged as one Ukraine's most ardent supporters during Russia's invasion despite historical grievances between the neighboring nations that stir up bad feelings to this day. The tensions between the country at war and its staunch ally were acknowledged Wednesday when Ukrainian President President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a state visit to Poland, where President Andrzej Duda received him with honors. Duda promised that Poland would keep helping Ukraine fight off Russia's agression, but he also acknowledged at a joint news conference with Zelesnkyy that the relationship was complicated.
Risking China's anger, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy hosted Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday as a “great friend of America" in a fraught show of U.S. support at a rare high-level, bipartisan meeting on U.S. soil. Speaking carefully to avoid unnecessarily escalating tensions with Beijing, Tsai and McCarthy steered clear of calls from hard-liners in the U.S. for a more confrontational stance toward China in defense of self-ruled Taiwan.
The most expensive state supreme court race in history could determine the future of abortion, congressional districts, and even the 2024 election.
China's foreign ministry on Thursday condemned a meeting in California between Taiwan's leader and the U.S. House Speaker as "acts of collusion" and said it would defend its sovereignty, according to the Xinhua news agency. "China firmly opposes and strongly condemns the acts," China's foreign ministry spokesperson said, according to the official state news agency. "In response to the seriously erroneous acts of collusion between the United States and Taiwan, China will take resolute and effective measures to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity."
Violators could face up to five years in prison.
The Arizona Supreme Court declined Wednesday to reschedule an execution initially set for this week that looked unlikely to be carried out after Gov. Katie Hobbs’ office said the state wasn’t prepared to enforce the death penalty. In an order, the court rejected setting a May 1 execution date for prisoner Aaron Gunches for his murder conviction in the 2002 killing of Ted Price near the Phoenix suburb of Mesa. The execution was originally scheduled for Thursday.
Americans could lose retirement savings and see mortgage payments surge if the US defaults on its debt. But Congress still isn't acting.
The measure is the first abortion bill to head to the Democratic Governor since Roe v. Wade fell
Taiwan’s defence ministry says anti-submarine helicopter also crossed island’s air defense identification zone
Rishi Sunak is set to rewrite equality law to protect women by making it easier to bar trans people from female sports and single-sex spaces.
The state Senate minority leader and the chair of the state Democratic Party were arrested in Tallahassee, but told HuffPost, "We just weren't going to take it."
OTTAWA — Former prime minister Brian Mulroney is recovering after undergoing treatment in Montreal for prostate cancer. His daughter Caroline Mulroney said Wednesday in a written statement that the family expects him to be "back to normal in the coming weeks." Her office confirmed that he underwent treatment for prostate cancer. The Toronto Star, citing an interview with one of his sons, Mark, said that the treatment began last fall. Mulroney, 84, was prime minister from 1984 to 1993, as leader
“Life is sacred and should be valued. Executing women goes directly against that belief. We should, for the American people, reject extremism on both sides of the aisle,” Mace said in the news release.
Suella Braverman will fight the next general election in a safe Hampshire seat after winning her selection battle against a fellow Tory MP.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Wednesday he would accept an invitation to visit China but has yet to receive one, in a response to speculation that planning for a visit to Beijing was well advanced. South China Morning Post reported on Tuesday, citing anonymous sources, that Beijing had issued an "in principle" invitation to Albanese and his trade minister Don Farrell to visit China. The visit would likely take place in October or November, to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the first visit by an Australian prime minister, the report said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said during a trip to Warsaw on Wednesday that Poland would help form a coalition of Western powers to supply warplanes to Ukraine, as it did with battle tanks earlier this year. Ukraine, which hopes to launch a counteroffensive in the coming weeks or months, wants to secure advanced fighter jets such as the U.S. F-16 from the West to help fight back Russian invaders and defend itself from air strikes. Warsaw is a close ally of Kyiv and helped galvanise support in the West to supply main battle tanks to Ukraine as part of a coalition of powers, a move that initially hit a diplomatic impasse that was then overcome.
Indian opposition parties on Wednesday condemned the removal from some schoolbooks of references to how independence hero Mahatma Gandhi's pursuit of Hindu-Muslim unity angered some Hindu extremists and led to his assassination. The new edition of a political science book for 17-18 year olds, published by the autonomous National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), also removed a reference to a year-long ban on the Hindu group Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) after Gandhi was assassinated in 1948 by a Hindu hardliner, Nathuram Godse. The RSS is the ideological parent of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).