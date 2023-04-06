Firefighters respond to structure in Greensboro

Reuters

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Wednesday he would accept an invitation to visit China but has yet to receive one, in a response to speculation that planning for a visit to Beijing was well advanced. South China Morning Post reported on Tuesday, citing anonymous sources, that Beijing had issued an "in principle" invitation to Albanese and his trade minister Don Farrell to visit China. The visit would likely take place in October or November, to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the first visit by an Australian prime minister, the report said.