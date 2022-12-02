Firefighters Respond to Blaze Burning Near Buildings in Rio de Janeiro

Firefighters responded to a fire burning near buildings in Copacabana, a neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Friday, December 2, according to local news reports.

Globo reported that a resident said the fire started when fireworks were lit after Cameroon scored to beat Brazil in the FIFA World Cup on Friday night.

Footage posted to Twitter by user @ninadoleblon shows the fire burning near buildings. Credit: @ninadoleblon via Storyful

