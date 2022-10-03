Firefighters Rescue Two Dogs and Their Owner From Flooded Apartment

The Orlando Fire Department said it rescued two dogs and their owner on Thursday, September 29, after Hurricane Ian pummeled southern and central Florida.

Footage released by the Orlando Fire Department shows crew members rescuing a dog through an apartment window after the door was inaccessible due to high water. They said that the owner also received help getting out and was transported to a friend’s home.

Florida Gov Ron DeSantis said in a briefing that more than 1,600 rescues had been made during the storm. Credit: Orlando Fire Department via Storyful