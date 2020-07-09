Firefighters Rescue Residents Stranded by Floods After Towns Inundated in China's Anhui Province

Anhui firefighters used inflatable watercraft to rescue up to 50 people from floodwaters on July 7, after torrential rain brought severe flooding the region.

Waters as high as two metres or 6.6 feet inundated Qishan Town with water, according to China’s firefighting authorities. This video shows firefighters from Anhui province rescuing people trapped in their homes by the floods.

Around 27,000 people across the region were forced to evacuate due to the downpour which started on July 2, according to reports.

Media reported up to 120 people had died or gone missing in the floods across a large number of provinces. Credit: China Fire via Storyful