Firefighters Rescue Man Stuck in Storm Drain 'For Days'

Glendale firefighters rescued a man who was struck in a storm drain for several days, according to a local report, on September 30.

Local media cited investigators as saying the man had crawled into the storm drain while having “a bad day”, and then couldn’t get out.

Glendale Fire Department said a passerby stopped to see if the man was okay and called 911 for help. Crews arrived and used meters to ensure that the oxygen was at non-life threatening levels before devising a plan, the department said.

Video posted by Glendale Fire Department shows the man emerging from the drain, surrounded by the fire crew.

After he was assisted out, the man was transported to the hospital for further evaluation. Credit: Glendale Fire Department via Storyful