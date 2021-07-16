Firefighters Rescue ‘Embarrassed’ Raccoon From Northern Georgia Home

Firefighters in Dalton, Georgia, said they rescued an “embarrassed” raccoon from a home, posting a shot of the critter with a paw over its face on July 14.

The fire department said they were called to a house in the city on the night of July 12, where the crew helped remove the animal.

“It’s really nothing to be ashamed of,” the City of Dalton Fire Department said. “We all need a helping hand every now and then.”

The fire department added that “after helping our new friend out of the jam, we were able to … safely release him back into the wild, where he’ll hopefully be less adventurous in his search for snacks from now on.” Credit: City of Dalton Fire Department via Storyful