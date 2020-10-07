Firefighters Rescue Cats From Colorado Apartment Fire

Two cats, named Cooper and Winston, were restored to their grateful owner after a fire at an apartment building in the Denver suburb of Thornton on Monday, October 5.

According to firefighters, four people were injured in the fire, on East 88th Avenue; two of them were transported to hospital.

Footage shared by the Thornton Fire Department shows Cooper’s reunion with its owner.

A GoFundMe page had raised over $3,000 for the cats’ veterinary treatment. Credit: Thornton Fire Department via Storyful