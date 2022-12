Firefighters remained at the scene of a factory fire in Wolverhampton early on December 6, the morning after it broke out.

More than 100 firefighters tackled the fire at a derelict factory at Lower Horseley Fields on Monday night.

The West Midland Fire Service said a major incident was declared “due to the size of the incident and its proximity to the nearby railway line and houses." Credit: @ShiMcfc via Storyful