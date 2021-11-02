Firefighters Use 'Jaws of Life' to Free Dog With Head Wedged in Fence

Firefighters deployed the ‘Jaws of Life’ to rescue a dog which had wedged its head in a fence in Lamont, California, according to a November 1 post by local firefighters.

Video posted to Facebook by the Kern County Fire Department show crews using hydraulic rescue tools to free the animal.

“A very curious puppy got some much-needed help when his head got wedged in a fence this morning. The firefighters used the “Jaws of Life” to rescue this little guy near an elementary school in Lamont. He was unharmed and very happy to be freed!” the fire department wrote. Credit: Kern County Fire Department via Storyful