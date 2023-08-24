Firefighters Hose Down Burning RVs East of Sacramento

Firefighters in Vineyard, California – near Sacramento – responded to a recreational vehicle fire on Thursday, August 24.

There were no injuries and the fire was no longer a threat, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said.

The fire, which involved at least three RVs, was extinguished on Thursday afternoon, local news reported.

This footage by the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District shows firefighters mopping up the scene. Credit: Metro Fire of Sacramento via Storyful

