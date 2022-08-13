Firefighters Help Driver Stranded in Floodwater After Monsoon Rain in Arizona

Firefighters came to the aid of a driver stranded in floodwater on Friday, August 12, in Scottsdale, Arizona, footage shows.

Footage filmed by Twitter user @billiam_hank shows a firefighter working to reach a silver car surrounded by fast-moving floodwater.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a flash flood warning for Scottsdale on Friday, urging locals to avoid travelling through inundated roads. Credit: @billiam_hank via Storyful