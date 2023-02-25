Firefighters in Grand Isle gather to practice ice rescuing skills

CBC

Regina engineer Scott Gullacher has been barred from practising for the time being, after a bridge he designed in rural Saskatchewan collapsed hours after it opened in 2018. The interim order comes after a discipline committee panel found Gullacher guilty of three counts of professional misconduct in a written decision last month, the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan (APEGS) said in a news release Friday. Those counts are related to two formal complaints, t