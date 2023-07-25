Firefighters Work to Extinguish Latest Wildfire in Spain's Canary Islands

Firefighters on Gran Canaria worked to extinguish the latest wildfire to erupt in Spain’s Canary Islands on Tuesday, July 25.

The fire was detected on Tuesday afternoon near Tejeda, the local government said.

This footage by EIRIF, the Canary Islands forest fire response agency, shows plumes of smoke coming from the hills in the Las Palmas area of the island of Gran Canaria.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The area surrounding Pico de Las Nieves had to be evacuated, local officials said.

Firefighters also had to temporarily abandon the fire perimeter due to extreme conditions, they said.

A wildfire burning on the island of La Palma burned 2,900 hectares and forced thousands to evacuate before it was stabilized on July 19, local media reported. Credit: EIRIF via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO SPEECH]