Firefighters, EMS workers protest for county-run EMS program in Niagara County
Firefighters, EMS workers protest for county-run EMS program in Niagara County
Firefighters, EMS workers protest for county-run EMS program in Niagara County
Not too long ago, Kristi Noem was an unknown governor leading one of America’s least populated states.
The development could be used against the former president, suggested Charles Coleman Jr.
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyMaybe Rudy Giuliani is working on an insanity defense for the day he faces RICO charges down in Georgia, along with Donald Trump and 17 others.He certainly seemed on the way to proving himself nuts last week, when he paid an insulting pittance toward a seven-figure legal debt to his longtime lawyer Robert Costello, after letting people believe he had raked in more than $1 million at a fundraiser.As any sane New York lawyer could have pred
The three soldiers were drinking heavily during a supply mission in Rossosh and were blown up by a grenade, per local reports.
“I’ve done it too," admitted Dan Ball. "Shhh," he told the firebrand Republican.
The MSNBC video shows how quickly some GOP lawmakers have changed their tune.
The September 6 missile strike on Kostiantynivka, east Ukraine was condemned by Kyiv, the UN, and Ukraine's allies. But it was likely a tragic error, said the NYT.
The former president has just blown one of his main arguments "out of the water," said Laurence Tribe.
Igor Girkin dictated a doomsday-esque diatribe to his Telegram from prison this week, offering himself up as a uniting force for remaining "patriots."
India is the fifth largest economy and is seen by the West as a key partner against China.
Alexei Druzhinin/Sputnik via ReutersThe mystery surrounding Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov’s deteriorating health took another unexpected turn this weekend, with two videos of the man known as Vladimir Putin’s “attack dog” released just days after he was reported to be in critical condition.On Friday, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s military intelligence arm allegedly told Obozrevatel that Kadyrov “is in a serious condition” following reports that the 46-year-old strongman had slipped into a coma la
The Florida Republican has long opposed the House Speaker and has repeatedly threatened to remove him from his post
Rudy Giuliani's old friend and lawyer Robert Costello said he hasn't paid nearly $1.4 million for his defense in election interference investigations.
The "Curb Your Enthusiasm" creator "seemed to be fuming" at Elon Musk when seated near him at a wedding, author Walter Isaacson wrote in a new book.
Ukraine's breaches into Russia's first line of defense around the city of Bakhmut 'severely degraded' Russian troops, a think tank said.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is accusing the government of India of being behind a fatal shooting on Canadian soil.Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar was brazenly shot dead outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, B.C. on June 18.Nijjar, a supporter of a Sikh homeland in the form of an independent Khalistani state, had been branded by the Indian government as a "terrorist" and accused of leading a militant separatist group — something his supporters have denied.Now, Trudeau said, Canada's national s
“This is just a little jarring,” said co-host Joe Scarborough.
Internal squabbles over spending are putting McCarthy’s future as speaker in doubt and upping the odds of a government shutdown at the end of the month.
‘He went out and tried to get states to stop counting votes,’ Andrew Weissmann says of indicted ex-president
Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., on why he opposes GOP deal as House Republicans disagree on congressional spending