Firefighters Drop Flame Retardant on Cerro Pelado Wildfire in New Mexico

Firefighters dropped pink flame retardant on the Cerro Pelado wildfire near Jemez Springs, New Mexico, as the blaze grew to 5,711 acres on April 27.

The fire broke out on April 22 during an “epic wind event” just seven miles east of Jemez Springs, according to firefighting authorities. Evacuations were ordered for the Sierra de Los Pinos and Cochiti Mesa communities.

Authorities were hoping to make progress on containing the fire ahead of severe fire weather expected on Thursday and Friday. Credit: Cerro Pelado Fire Information via Storyful